Joint Economic Development Conference to be held in Evanston Sept. 18-21

EVANSTON — Three associations will come together later this month in Evanston to discuss the development of Wyoming’s economic future.

The Wyoming Economic Development Association, Wyoming Main Street and Wyoming Chamber organizations will come together for a joint 2018 Fall Conference Sept. 18-21 at the Roundhouse & Railyards Events Complex in Evanston.

The Wyoming Working Together Conference will include two days of economic and community development discussions, from how to become a consumer destination to ways to form collaborations that move communities toward measurable outcomes.

In addition to the great sessions lined up, there are ample opportunities to network with your colleagues from around the state.

Speakers include Jon Schallert, an internationally recognized professional speaker and business consultant specializing in teaching businesses how to turn themselves into consumer destinations.

Schallert speaks to thousands annually on his proprietary 14-step “Destination Business” process.

His methodology has been used extensively by towns, cities, villages, downtowns, seasonal tourist locations, shopping centers, retail chains, franchises, and independent small business owners.

Darrin Wisniewski will talk about Strategic Doing, which teaches people how to form collaborations quickly, move them toward measurable outcomes and make adjustments along the way.

In today’s world, collaboration is essential to meet the complex challenges we face.

Strategic Doing enables leaders to design and guide new networks that generate innovative solutions.

It is a new strategy discipline that is lean, agile and fast — just what organizations, communities and regions need to survive and thrive.

Click here for the full agenda and more information.