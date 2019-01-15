Jonathen Christopher Jones (July 5, 1992 – January 11, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Jonathen Christopher Jones, 26, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 8 years and is a former resident of Elkhart, Indiana.

Mr. Jones was born on July 5, 1992 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the son of Thomas Herbert Jones and Robin Kay Reed.

He attended schools in Elkhart, Indiana.

Mr. Jones had been engaged to Sonya Drennin for the past 8 years.

He worked for IHOP as a cook and manager for the past 8 years.

Mr. Jones enjoyed fishing, camping, driving in the mountains, cooking, four-wheeling, riding dirt bikes, working on vehicles, helping everyone and anyone, and was very family oriented.

Jonathen was one of the kindest people anyone could ever have known. He was always there for anyone, and will be greatly missed, but we have gained an amazing angel. He was the glue that held the family together.

Survivors include his fiancé; Sonya Drennin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, mother; Robin Kay Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Thomas H. Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Justin R. Jones and wife Nikki of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister; Misty D. Loredo and husband Ras of Rock Springs, Wyoming, nine nieces; Aspin Jones, Kayla Jones, Toni Jones, Emali Espino, Raiya Jones, Destiny Jones, Ashiah Jones, Jaden Logan, Jasmine Logan, six nephews; Brandon Jones, Adrian Vieyra, Macario Espino, Skiyler Jones, Matt Logan, William Hebert, two great-nieces; Asuna Clayson, Averi Little, as well as several more nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents; Carie R. Jones, Patsy Cox, maternal grandmother; Donna Goldestone.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 pm, January 22, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.