Jones Announces Reelection Bid for Senate District 13

ROCK SPRINGS — Sen. Stacy Jones, R- Rock Springs, is running for reelection in Senate District 13.

Jones announced her campaign Friday.

“Wyoming is ours, and it should stay that way,” Jones said. “I’ve spent my time in the Senate fighting to protect our land, our access, and our way of life.”

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Jones was a member of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan task force. She also serves on committees focused on Wyoming’s economic, recreational and infrastructure issues, including the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee and the Select Water Committee. She is the co-chairman of the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee and is the chairman of the Air Transportation Liaison Committee.

“These committees allow me to represent our county and our state in decisions that affect jobs, tourism, natural resources, and transportation,” Jones said.

Jones was also instrumental in securing funds for a new Rock Springs High School and funding work on the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel. She said she also supports law enforcement and is a strong defender of the Second Amendment.

Jones, who is both a lifelong Wyoming resident and a small business owner, said her campaign will focus on Wyoming values, strengthening communities, and keeping Wyoming’s future in its residents’ hands.

“I will always stand up to outside control when it threatens Wyoming,” Jones said. “Our land, our rights, and our future belong to the people of this state, not Washington, D.C.”