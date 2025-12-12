Jones, Mines Lead Farson-Eden Into Season With Veteran Leadership

FARSON — The Farson-Eden boys and girls basketball teams open their seasons with renewed energy, returning key experience while integrating new contributors and sharpening identities built during the offseason.

Boys: Jones Begins First Season With Veteran Core

First-year head coach David Jones steps into the boys program with three returning starters who he believes will anchor the Pronghorns early.

“We have Kole Johnson, Eli Scheer, and Jeffry Goodwin as returning starters,” Jones said. “They will have the expanded role in leading the team with the other seniors as well.”

Jones also expects several players to step into meaningful roles as the season begins.

“We have some players moving into roles who should have a solid impact. Senior guard Manny Cruz will play an important role for us, Clancy Madsen and Karter Duran will be important off the bench throughout the season,” he said.

With the transition to new leadership, Jones said he has emphasized foundational growth across multiple areas.

“Working on basketball IQ, situational awareness, and team chemistry,” he said when asked what the team has responded to under his guidance.

Jones described the Pronghorns’ style of play with two words: “Decisive and together.”

As for expectations, Jones kept the goals straightforward.

“Make it to the state tournament, and compete there,” he said. “Also to build skill and confidence in the younger guys.”

He also delivered a clear message to Farson-Eden supporters ahead of the season.

“Show up to support the team. Be excited for an energetic brand of basketball.”

Girls: Mines Returns Experienced Core, Adds Impact Freshmen

On the girls side, head coach Tiffany Mines returns a strong group that played significant minutes last season.

“I return 5 girls that played key roles in our success. Alivia Goicolea, Cadence Jones, Kali Neese, Aubrey Boodleman, and Sophia Goicolea,” Mines said.

The Pronghorns also add depth with four freshmen, including two that Mines expects to contribute immediately.

“I gained four freshman this year,” she said. “I expect Saige Baker who suffered from an injury last year to make an impact and McKenna Goicolea to step in and play big minutes for us as well.”

Mines, who also coaches volleyball, said working with many of the same athletes across seasons gives her a unique advantage.

“I really enjoy getting to spend all this time with them,” she said. “It’s nice having a jumpstart on knowing how each girl handles things differently.”

Farson-Eden’s girls’ team plans to lean heavily on tempo and defensive pressure.

“We are a fast pace team this year,” Mines said. “We are looking to push the ball and put lots of pressure on the other team.”

The Pronghorns have clear benchmarks for improvement along with an ambitious season-long objective.

“Short term goals: controlling our turnovers and out rebounding the other team each game,” Mines said. “Long term goal: playing in a state title game.”

Mines also shared her appreciation for the program’s support system.

“Thank you for all your guys support and we hope to see you at a game!”