Joni Wilson Parsons (February 1963 - May 14, 2026).

On May 14, 2026, Joni Wilson Parsons was sent to heaven to liven the place up. She took with her a profound sense of joy, laughter, love, compassion, energy, and an adventurous spirit. Joni led her life with a positive attitude and did not let others bring her down. Rather, she boosted them up! The holes in our hearts that she left behind are enormous. It is now up to us to continue her legacy knowing she will never be forgotten.

Born in February of 1963 to Jack and Betty Wilson in Wheatland, Wyoming, she lived her entire young life there. Following high school, she moved on to college where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Wyoming. She began her teaching career at Beitel Elementary School in Laramie, Wyoming, and taught there for eight years. During that time, she met her husband and soul mate, Nick (Noel) Parsons. They were married in August of 1990 and began their adventurous and amazing journey through life together.

While teaching, Joni also earned her Master’s in Education from the University of Wyoming. The Parsons duo was eager to seek out a new adventure and in August of 1994 Joni was presented with a job offer to be the Principal at Glenn D Hale Elementary School in Eagle Point, Oregon. The beauty of Oregon caught on quickly and the move was permanent until the day she earned her wings.

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Joni’s passion for education and teaching kids’ life lessons became infectious for her teaching staff and support teams. She used her skills to help them become the best they can be and encouraged them all to have an influence on the life of every child.

She had a bundle of energy and used that to play softball, racquetball, and pickle ball over the years. She also enjoyed her two women’s Bunco groups where she had her own style of rolling the dice and hooting and hollering with joy. She had an authentic way of making people laugh and feeling good deep down inside. Her countless friendships are only exceeded by the number of stars in the sky. She was, and is, the epitome of how a person should treat others.

Her greatest joy was traveling and seeking out sunshine! She was extremely focused on family and spent much of her travels meeting up with them throughout the country. She especially adored and doted on the grand nieces and nephews. She just gobbled up their love and joy and their constant playfulness. She and Nick loved their visits to Mexico, especially at Moon Palace. Always looking for new sites, they explored the region. Snorkeling, zip lining, exploring various adventure parks, shopping in Playa del Carmen and Cozumel, or just hanging by the beach or pool brought such calmness and happiness. She also cherished her relaxing and comforting SPA treatments.

Towards the end of her career at Eagle Point School District No. 9, she moved into the District Office as the Director of the Office of Teaching and Learning and Special Services. She used her talents and skills in new ways to strengthen the district. And once again she elevated the staff around her to new levels.

As retirement came so did the sudden announcement of her lung cancer diagnosis. Leaving both Joni and Nick in shock, they quickly turned to positive energy and a strong will to continue to live life to its fullest. She continued to work part time with the Central Point School District and loved the staff around her. She was always ready for new challenges and successes.

Joni had a deep faith in God and leaned into her faith even more over the past three years. She prayed that he would heal her or would one day open his arms to her. She dedicated herself to Jesus Christ, knowing He set the example for her commitment to those she was around. Never judging nor doubting others, she opened her arms widely to anyone she met. She volunteered for the nursery at church and prayed for the young children that were just starting their journeys through life. Both Joni and Nick believe that she resides in Heaven, and they will one day be reunited.

Joni also had an innate commitment to the community and making it a positive place to live. She was instrumental in the success of the annual 4th of July Parade, Easter egg hunt, Christmas tree lighting, scrap booking Crop for a Cure, and Heritage Fair. She cherished her time with the Eagle Point Women’s Club and enjoyed various book clubs. She also served on City Council, Rotary Club, Creative Supports board, and Chamber of Commerce. Her never-ending energy and sparkle were always welcome to those with whom she shared this passion.

Joni is survived by her husband, Nick (Noel), brother and sister-in-law, Kirby and Lynn Wilson (Wyoming); brothers- and sisters-in law, David and Lori Parsons (Iowa), Ruth and Mitch Jordan (Idaho), Irene Parsons (Wyoming), and Jon and Debbie Parsons (Wyoming); nephews and nieces Kolby Wison (Texas), Kurtis and Jamie Wilson (Tanner, Troy, and Taylee – Wyoming), Tiffany and Matt Phillips (Klaire and Ruby – Tennessee), Luke and Angie Bogart (Lawson and Harrison – Utah), Zack and Christina Bogart (Hazel and Kambree – Utah), Rachel Parsons (Idaho), Michelle Parsons (Adrian, Lillian, and Gabriel – Idaho), Austin Parsons and Alejandra Arroyave (Florida), Amanda Parsons (Iowa), and Jacob Barber and Logan Noah (Tennessee). She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Wilson, her brother and sister-in-law, Kelly and Roberta Wilson, and her grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. It will be held at the Olsrud Arena at the Jackson County Expo. A memorial service will be held in Wheatland at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the D9 Foundation (d9foundation.com). Please note that it is for the Joni Parsons Memorial Scholarship being established.