Jordan Andrew Signs with Central Wyoming for Cross Country and Track

Jordan Andrew with his coaches Craig Leavitt (left) and Dan Hansen (right). SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER — Jordan Andrew, a standout Green River High School runner, has committed to Central Wyoming Community College to continue his athletic career in both cross country and track and field.

Central Wyoming, located in Riverton, appealed to Andrew because of its proximity to home and the opportunity to compete in two sports. The versatility of the Rustlers’ program played a key role in his decision, as he plans to compete in the 800-meter, 1-mile, 2-mile, and 5K events on the track, along with cross country.

“There were a few options out east, but I really liked Coach Christy Chatfield when they came to speak with me,” Andrew said. “It just felt like the right fit.”

While Andrew is still undecided on his college major, he has a strong interest in pursuing something outdoors-focused, allowing him to enjoy nature and stay active. He also hopes to join a mountain biking club while at Central Wyoming, furthering his connection to outdoor activities.

Before heading to college, Andrew has set goals for his final high school season. He aims to improve his speed and hit a time of 4:30 in the mile, as well as earn at least an all-conference honor in track.

Andrew’s decision to join the Rustlers adds depth to their program and highlights his passion for balancing athletics with his love for the outdoors. Central Wyoming provides a strong foundation for both his athletic and personal aspirations, ensuring his next chapter will be filled with growth and new opportunities.

Check out some photos from Andrew’s signing below.