Jordan Nicole Harmon (November 6, 1994 – April 23, 2024)

Jordan “Shorty Pants” Nicole Harmon, 29, a resident of Santa Clara, New Mexico, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at her residence. She was born on November 6, 1994 to her parents, Matthew and Yvette in Green River, Wyoming.

She loved dirt bikes, basketball, dancing, animals, art and was an awesome singer, and loved exploring. She could light up a room with her smile and will be deeply missed and loved by all her friends and family.

She is survived by her father, Matthew Lowell Harmon (Kellie) of Green River, WY; her mother Yvette Jean Thomas (Archie) of Santa Clara, NM; her brothers Ashton Koening (Melissa) of Chantilly, VA. and Jeremy Harmon of Green River, WY; her three sisters, Veronica Gardea (Rocky Potter) of Vancouver, WA, Jaydan Thomas and Alexandra Thomas of Santa Clara, NM; her maternal grandparents Ernest H Portillo (Sally) of Santa Clara, NM, paternal grandparents Layle and Marie Harmon of Springville UT; her step-brothers Brandyn Jensen of Fairbanks AK and Arye Ydiando of Kingman AZ; her step-sisters Stephanie Otter (Cameron) of Rock Springs WY., Jessica Carbajal (Daniel) of St. George, UT; Aunts Sylvia Portillo of Santa Clara, NM, Edith Justensen (Mark) and Susan Thomas of Green River, WY and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by Edward Paul Portillo “Uncle Eddie in heaven”.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.

Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory “Trust care for the ones you love” ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.