Jordell “George” Lynn Brady (April 22, 1983 - January 2, 2026).

Jordell “George” Lynn Brady, 42, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on January 2, 2026. She was born on April 22, 1983, to Dell and Marlene Brady and was raised in Green River, Wyoming.

Jordell graduated a year early from homeschool in 2000 and went on to study abroad in Norway at the age of 17. There, she learned Norwegian, adding yet another language to her already impressive repertoire, which included French and sign language. She then attended the University of Wyoming, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in International Studies. While at UW, Jordell played rugby, did a stint at a monastery learning the medieval language, and built lifelong friendships along with stories that would be retold (often dramatically) for years. After college, she moved to the Denver area where she lived and worked for several years before returning back home.

Highly intellectual and proudly armed with an expansive vocabulary, Jordell delighted in using “big words” – sometimes to educate, sometimes to entertain, and occasionally just to watch the rest of us question our own intelligence. She loved reading, puzzling, building and creating things, trivia nights (where she was nearly unstoppable), and spending time at the family cabin. She treasured one-on-one “dates” with her niece and nephew, fully embracing her role as their “favorite auntie Doh” and spoiling them appropriately. She was a devoted dog mom to Cleo and a proud chicken mom, both roles she took very seriously.

To her parents, Jordell was a source of constant pride, being deeply thoughtful, fiercely independent, and unfailingly herself. Jordell was known for her sharp wit, quick humor, and legendary sarcasm, which she wielded with expert timing. She made friends everywhere she went and was fiercely loyal to those she loved. She had a big personality, a bigger heart, and leaves behind an absence that will be deeply felt.

Above all else, Jordell was a faithful and devout Christian. Throughout her illness, she remained steadfast in her faith, consistently affirming that God is good – all the time. She faced every day with strength, conviction, and grace, and her life stands as a true testimony to her faith in the Lord.

She is survived by her parents, Dell and Marlene; brother Cody and sister-in-law Karlee; niece Sailor and nephew Riott; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and two uncles, one of which was George, her namesake.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Symbii Home Health and Hospice, 2620 Commercial Way, Suite 40, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

A celebration of George’s life will be held at a later date. She would want you to laugh, learn a new word, question everything – except God and “absolutely not make this weird.”

