Josè Amancio Alvarez (May 2, 1964 – January 6, 2025)

Josè Amancio Alvarez, 60, passed away Monday, January 6, 2025 at his home in Green River. He was a beloved 45-year resident of Green River and former resident of Andora, Spain.

He was born May 2, 1964 in Zumaya, Spain, the son of Pedrò Alvarez and Josefinà Trejo Suja.

Josè moved to the United States, where he attended schools in Ondarroa, Spain, and Green River. He proudly graduated from Green River High School in 1983, setting the foundation for a lifetime of diligence and dedication.

For 30 accomplished years, Josè worked as a heavy equipment operator at FMC, where he retired in 2013. His work ethic and commitment were evident in his role as a Cat operator, where he formed many lasting friendships.

Josè was a vibrant part of his community, actively participating in organizations such as the Wyoming Elk Foundation, Sweetwater County Search and Rescue, and FMC Fire Brigade. Known for his love of the outdoors, he found joy riding in the mountains, hunting, and fishing. He was also an avid Denver Broncos fan and appreciated the simple pleasures of life, such as watching entertaining shows with his cherished wife and sharing adventures through travel and camping.

His presence on Facebook was well known, as he enjoyed texting friends and sharing updates with his wide network of friends. He famously enjoyed doing everything together with his wife, creating a lifetime of beautiful memories.

Survivors include his wife Deborah Sue Alvarez of Green River; his parents, Pedrò and Josefinà Alvarez of Gilbert, Arizona; his father and mother-in-law, Hugh and Mildred Johnson of Buffalo; two step-daughters, Sara Linsacum and husband Travis of Craig, Colorado and Samantha Wilson and husband Luke of Craig, Colorado; one brother, Pedro Mari Alvarez of Green River; two sisters, Maria Pilar Tefft of Gilbert, Arizona and Manoli Alvarez of Gilbert, Arizona; five step-grandchildren, Jayden Linsacum, Tinsley Linsacum, Briggs Linsacum; along with several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Amancio Alvarez and grandparents.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life to honor Josè will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Saint Johns Episcopal Church,350 Mansface Street, Green River. Friends may call one hour prior to the services.

Josè leaves behind an indelible legacy of kindness, dedication, and a zest for life that touched everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.