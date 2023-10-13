Jose Guadalupe Guerrero (December 19, 1958 – October 9, 2023)

Jose Guadalupe Guerrero, 64, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 49 years and former resident of Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico.

He was born Dec. 19, 1958, in Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico; the son of Federico Guerrero Gonzales and Maria Socorro Martinez, Flores.

Mr. Guerrero “Lupo” attended school at J Isabel Robles in Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico.

He worked for National Oilwell Varco for 13 years and retired in 2019 as a Pipe Inspector.

He moved from Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico to Rock Springs, Wyoming in the late 70s. He later went on to meet Maria Andicoechea who he was married to for 35 years and they later divorced.

He lived in Rock Springs for the remainder of his life where he raised his three children.

Mr. Guerrero had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He adored his family and loved spending time with them, especially his three grandsons. He was an avid sports fan, his favorites were The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Las Vegas Raiders, and The Wyoming Cowboys. He always knew the statistics of every team at all times.

Lupo’s hobbies included playing pool, cooking for his loved ones, watching and talking about sporting events, listening to music, and reading about sports and history.

Survivors include his son Josu Guerrero and wife Kari of Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Jazmin Guerrero and partner Anthony Torres of Green River, Wyoming; Shantel Guerrero and partner Dustin Egbert of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Lourdes Orenday and husband Isaac Orenday, niece, Susan Orenday, and nephew Jason Orenday of Homeland, California; three grandsons, Adan Hernandez, Jaxson Strother, and Kandyn Egbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico Guerrero Gonzales and Maria Socorro Martinez Flores.

Cremation will take place; a Rosary will be conducted Friday, October 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

