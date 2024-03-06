Jose Maria Rendon (January 6, 1935 – January 21, 2024)

Jose Maria Rendon, 89, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on January 21, 2024. He was born on January 6, 1935, in Tangier, Morocco. Pepe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Pepe had a diverse and successful career. He began as a shoe designer and salesperson, specializing in children’s shoes in Morocco. He later worked as a warehouse employee and salesman for a furniture company in Nebraska before becoming the store manager for the same company in South Dakota from 1975 to 1980. In 1980, Pepe took the leap and became a business owner, running his own flooring and furniture store until 2002.

Outside of work, Pepe had a passion for European soccer, travel, and spending time with his loved ones. He was known for his kind and generous nature, and his faith played the most important role in his life. Pepe was a devoted follower of the teachings of Jesus and found spiritual solace in worshiping in the comfort of his family’s homes.

Pepe is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Rendon, their daughter Jennifer (Michael) Zmiewski, their son Luis (Taguhi) Rendon, his brother Martin Rendon, his sister Charo (John) Piles, three grandchildren, Duane and Orrin Zmiewski, and Narek Rendon, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Rendon Fernandez and Catalina Garcia de Quiros Berutti, his brother Pedro Rendon Garcia de Quiros, and his infant sister Guadalupe Rendon Garcia de Quiros.

A memorial service will be held in Green River, Wyoming at the Golden Hour Senior Center April 27, 2024 at 11 a.m.

Please join us in remembering and honoring Pepe Rendon, a remarkable individual whose love, kindness, and generosity touched the lives of many.