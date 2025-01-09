Jose Rodriguez Parapar (June 24, 1942 – January 5, 2025)

Jose Rodriguez Parapar, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was a beloved 54-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Spain,

Jose was born on Wednesday, June 24, 1942, in Ortiguerira, Spain, the son of the late Manuel Rodriguez and Matilde Parapar Rodriguez. After spending his early years in Spain, he eventually made his way to Rock Springs, where he became an integral part of the community and dedicated his life to his work.

For more than 50 years, Jose worked for the Magagna brothers as a diligent and dedicated ranch caretaker. His love and passion for ranching were evident in his daily life and work, and his expertise and commitment to the land and livestock were unmatched. Those who had the privilege of working with Jose admired his hard work, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his occupation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He leaves behind a legacy characterized by loyalty, humility, and a deep connection to the ranching community. While he will be dearly missed, his spirit and love of ranching will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Jose is preceded in death by his loving parents, Manuel Rodriguez and Matilde Parapar Rodriguez. He will be fondly remembered by many friends, colleagues, and the community he served so faithfully.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.