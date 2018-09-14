Josefina Delgadillo (September 11, 1934 – September 13, 2018)

Josefina Delgadillo, 84, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for 44 years and is a former resident of Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico.

Josefina was born on September 11, 1934 in Capellania, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of Faustino Jauregui and Maria Luisa Mejia.

Mrs. Delgadillo attended schools in Capellania, Jalisco, Mexico.

She married Julian Delgadillo in Mexticacan Jalisco, Mexico on April 21, 1954, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2015 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Delgadillo was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, and word puzzles.

Survivors include two sons; David Delgadillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Julian Delgadillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters; Hortensia Delgadillo and husband Antonio Yepez of Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico, Bertha Alicia Lovato and husband Thomas of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Luz Miriam Delgadillo and husband Maicol Jaramillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Cecilio Jauregui Mejia and wife Imelda of Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico, four sisters; Maria Cruz Jauregui of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Agueda Jauregui Mejia of Capellania, Jalisco, Mexico, Catalina Jauregui Tapia of Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico, Maria del Carmen Jauregui Baltazar and husband Bulmaro of Teocalitche, Jalisco, Mexico, three grandchildren; Jose Antonio Yepez Delgadillo, Julian Joseph Delgadillo-Lovato, Hortencia Lizeth Yepez Delgadillo, one great-granddaughter; Juliana Yepez Delgadillo, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Julian “Julio” Delgadillo; two sons Ruben Delgadillo and Jose Cutberto Delgadillo; four brothers; Salvador Jauregui Mejia, Eliceo Jauregui Mejia, David Jauregui Mejia, Isauro Jauregui Mejia, Lorenzo Jauregui Mejia, two sisters; Maria Francisca Jauregui Lopez, Margarita Jauregui Mejia, two granddaughters; Maria Yepez Delgadillo and Allyssa Marie Delgadillo-Lovato.

2:00 P.M., Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted atat the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs, Wyoming

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the church.

Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the rosary and at the church on Friday one hour prior to the funeral Mass.