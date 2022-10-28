Joseph Frank Herman (December 15, 1979 – October 17, 2022)

We are sad to announce that Joseph Frank Herman, 42, passed away following a sudden illness in the early hours of October 17, 2022, in Thayer, Missouri.

Joe was born on his mother’s birthday December 15, 1979 to frank Herman and Jeanette Carroll in Casper, Wyoming. Joe lived with his mother and father until the passing of his father in 1982. Jeannette later got remarried to Rodney Hill of Green River, who adopted Joe through love.

Their family relocated to Green River, Wyoming in 1991, where Joe completed high school. Soon after was blessed with a son. Joe had his first son and started his career in the oilfield. If you know Joe then you know how fun he was to be around, never a dull moment and loved living life on the edge.

In 2004, Joe met the love of his life, Carrie Robinson. Throughout their marriage, Carrie remained by Joe’s side as his job would often require relocating. In 2020, Joe and is family moved to Thayer, Missouri, where he sadly passed with his wife and children by his side.

Joe loved the outdoors his hobbies consisted of swimming, camping, fishing, riding dirt bikes, four-wheeling, and cooking. Although his wife cooked most of the time, he took pride in preparing a nice meal. Joe loved Thanksgiving Day and hanging out in the Ruby Mountains with his Oma and Opa. Joe was very protective over his sisters but also loved being around his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Carrie Herman; three children Sidra Herman, Damon Herman, of Thayer, Missouri and Austin Herman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother Jannette Carroll and stepfather Rodney Hill; siblings Jessica Setzer, and Erika Hill; nephews Maliki Punches and Kaden Hill, and Aalyiah Byrd of Green River, Wyoming. Joe had many aunts and uncles, including Pat and Andy Carroll, James Carroll of Green River, Wyoming; John Hernan of Casper Wyoming; Bryan Carroll of Oregon; Mike and Debbie Carroll of Ogden, Utah; Julie Carroll of Spring Creek, Nevada; and cousins Brianna Carroll, Stefon Carroll, Dominic Carroll, Nicole Carroll, Cortland Carroll, and Suzanne Carroll.

He is preceded in death by his father Frank Herman of Casper, Wyoming; uncle Reggie Hill Denver, Colorado; “Opa” Michael Carroll, Spring Creek, Nevada; and Mr. and Mr. Robinson, Thayer, Missouri.

A pot luck Celebration of Life will be conducted at the Holiday Inn Banquet Room on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. We encourage family and friends to bring a dish prepared for 20 people. Please don’t wear black and bring your special memories of Joe to share with the family.