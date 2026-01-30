Joseph “Joe” McGarvey (March 10, 1964 – January 29, 2026)

Joseph “Joe” McGarvey died in his home after a lengthy battle with medical issues on January 29, 2026.



Joe was born March 10, 1964 in Rock Springs. The youngest of six, the proud parents: Virginia and Patrick McGarvey. Born and raised in Rock Springs Joe found a love for fixing cars at a young age, and turned it into his lifelong career.



He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, riding snow machines, motorcycles or dune buggies and was an avid Wyoming Cowboys and Chicago Bears fan.



In school he met the love of his life Tami Gotschall where they became inseparable best friends and eventually married in 1988 and welcomed their only daughter Haylee in November 1991. They had a very fun life going on vacations and making the most beautiful family memories together.



An adrenaline junky to his core Joe always wanted to have fun. He broke his leg in several places in 1991 on a snow machine, but that never stopped him from getting back on them and showing everyone, he was fine and fearless. Having a few more accidents after that as well never giving up the thrill. He had a way of making you try new things not so scary. He suffered a bone infection in his leg for many years eventually causing him to get it amputated above the knee. Joe lived many years as a master body shop tech at Rock Springs Auto Body and Glass Inc. until throat cancer inevitably made it so he had to stay home. Cancer didn’t stop him from tinkering in the garage, doing a puzzle, building a model. He was resilient to the core, smart beyond all measure and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He was kind and loving and would help anyone who needed it even if he wasn’t in the best state to help. He was the best papa to his grandson, and always made sure his family was taken care of.



Survivors include the love of his life, his wife Tami McGarvey; daughter Haylee Arndt (Austin); brothers Bill McGarvey (Tanya) and Pat McGarvey (Debbie); sister Kathleen Barber (Donny); nieces and nephews, his bonus daughters Beth McGee (Colby) and Sarah Parker and companion Jeremy Lee; and his one and only grandchild Ashtyn.



He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick McGarvey, mother, Virginia , brother Alan McGarvey and sister Karen McGarvey as well as many grandparents’ aunts and uncles.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Wednesday, February 11, 2025 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com