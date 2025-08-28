Joseph (Joe) Neil Beauchamp (March 7, 1947 – August 25, 2025)

Joe peacefully went to walk with Jesus on August 25, 2025 in St. George, UT surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born to Leo T. and Millicent (Bailey) Beauchamp in Marquette, MI on March 7, 1947. Joe spent many of his years in different places, finally settling in Sweetwater County, for 51 years. Joe retired to Mesquite, NV in 2021 to enjoy the sun and GOLF…especially with Todd and Dave. Joe was married to Barbara Taylor for some time in Colorado. They were later divorced. With this union, his daughter Michele Vialpando-Taylor was born on February 28, 1970.

He moved to Wyoming in 1970 for work. Joe met and married the one who would be the love of his life and best friend Linda K. (Peterson) Beauchamp on October 4, 1980 in Farson. He dedicated himself to her and his children for 45 years. Joe spent many years as an underground hard-rock miner, truck driver and equipment operator, eventually retiring from Lewis & Lewis after 25 years as a Superintendent. Joe was known for his hard-working nature and commitment to excellence in everything he did. Joe enjoyed any amount of time that he spent with family and friends. His passions were camping, fishing, bowling, darts, watching football (Go Broncos!), motorcycles, the occasional side-by-side rides and most of all GOLF (playing, watching and talking about it).

Joe was a proud member of the American Legion Post 24 SAL/Legion Riders of Rock Springs, FOE of Green River, and the BPOE of Mesquite, NV.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Linda Beauchamp of Mesquite, NV; sister Eileen Mayberry of Rock Springs; daughters: Michele Vialpando (Jimi) of Thornton, CO, Brenda Lester (Boyd) of Rock Springs, and Patricia (Trisha) Marcinek (Chris) of Tijersa, NM; and son Sid Dusel (Gina) of Rock Springs. Joe is also survived by many grandkids: Scotty, Destiny, Jamie, James, JoAnna, Levi (Melissa), Nathan, Donavon, Bradan (Kellie), Dustin (Mariah), Saber, Devlin as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Joe was proceeded in death by his parents Leo T. and Millicent Beauchamp; maternal/ paternal grandparents; brother Leo J. Beauchamp (ex-wife Goldie); brother-in-law Carl Mayberry; in-laws Dave and Lois Peterson; sister- in-law Davida Peterson; daughter Cindi Morgan; grandsons Cody Dean Cook and Tye Evan Clark; and nieces Connie Anderson, Cathy Maxfield and Cindy Gengler.

Joe lived his life his way enjoying his passions to the fullest.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. in Rock Springs, at the American Legion Post 24 Gunyan Hall. ( 543 Broadway St.) Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation in Joe Beauchamp’s name.