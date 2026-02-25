Joseph “Joey” Callis Yates (May 24, 1968 – February 23, 2026)

Joseph “Joey” Callis Yates, 57, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2026. Born on May 24, 1968, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Joey was the son of Joseph Richard Yates and Elizabeth Mooring Yates. He graduated from Green River High School in Green River, and received a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1996.

Joey spent his career in international sales for the textile industry with Unifi and Intradeco. He was enthusiastic about his job and found immense joy in his career, considering his colleagues and customers to be like family. He loved learning about people and cultures from every corner and was proud of his passport with stamps from countries far and wide. He was disheartened that he had to leave his career due to a series of strokes.

Joey’s roots were divided between the Mountain West and North Carolina, having a great love for both places. He had fond memories and great adventures camping and fishing in the Wind River Mountain Range. He made it a priority to introduce his east coast children to the place of his childhood, and was delighted they came to love it as much as he did. As an adult he put down roots in North Carolina and became an avid fan of Carolina Basketball! During his time in Chapel Hill, he spent many college nights sleeping in a tent to secure tickets for the big games. Over the years he came to love North Carolina trees, greenery, beaches, and even the humidity. His heart will always be in Wyoming and North Carolina.

More than anything, Joey loved family and regularly showed his affection by organizing and hosting family dinners sharing his signature dishes of fried chicken, “Yates potatoes,” or burgers and steaks on the grill.

In addition to his parents, Joey is survived by his wife, Melissa Cranford Yates; his children, John N. Yates, Mary Cranford Yates, Thomas H. Yates, and Paul W. Yates; his siblings, R. Brett Yates (April), Melany D. Bray, Heidi B. Yates-Akbaba, Heather R. Yates, Taryn A. Yates, and Timothy N. Yates (Emily); along with numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 28, 2026, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Winston-Salem, NC where Joey was a faithful member. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, February 27, 2026, at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be shared online at www.salemfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be sent to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint Philanthropies Mission Fund at https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/contribute/church/missionary-fund or Trellis Supportive Care at https://www.trellissupport.org/donate