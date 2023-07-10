Joseph Leslie Wiseman (December 13, 1947 – July 8, 2023)

Joseph Leslie Wiseman, of Sheridan, Wyoming, formerly of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 75.

It is impossible to articulate the many reasons for which Dad will be missed. He was the most handsome, funny, hardworking, and ethical man. Dad could fix anything, albeit with duct tape or a wire hanger, and it would not break again. Dad loved music. He could often be found whistling to, or singing along with his favorites, among them Sam Cooke. He was a sucker for a good love song and would often sing them to mom, his bride and best friend since 8th grade. Their sweet love and romance will always be an example to his kids and grandkids.

Dad was incredibly proud of his kids, but it was the grandkids that Papa Joe could often be heard bragging about. JJ (Hannah), Connor (Mary), Brody, McCoy, Crue, CJ, Cache, Emery, and JoJo. He loved his two grandgirls and all of the “Stinkster” boys.

There are so many things we will see and hear that will forever remind us of dad. From white chocolate raspberry creamer to raking the carpet; camping in the mountains to a suitcase packed to perfection; winning toys for the grandkids from the “claw machine” and falling out of trucks while hunting; his theories about truckers and ball-bearings and his love for a chocolate Frosty; his belly laugh was infectious and his Dennis-the-Menace grin always made it look like he was up to something; he never met a referee he liked, and he would never shy away from a good political discussion. And who could forget the mashed potato incident of 2019!

Dad is survived by his beautiful bride of 56 years, Deborah; children Dawn (Bill) of Wahoo, Nebraska, Chadd (Stacie) Wiseman of Arvada, Colorado, and Lyndsey (Ryan) Schilleman of Sheridan, Wyoming; grandchildren JJ (Hannah) Zumbrennen, Connor (Mary) Zumbrennen, Crue, Cache and Emery Wiseman, and Brody, McCoy, CJ, and Johanna Schilleman; sisters Bonnie Ware, Barbara (Fred) Guevara, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents Keith and Jerry Wiseman; brother Terry Wiseman; mother-in-law and father-in-law Leslie and Dora Allender; and sister-in-law Beverly Wilson.

To honor his time in the Air Force and service to our great country, a graveside service with military honors will be conducted at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Friends and relatives are invited to gather at the Rock Church (1100 Big Horn Avenue) in Sheridan following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Joe may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, a Childrens Hospital or a Veteran’s organization, organizations that he supported.

