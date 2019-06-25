Joseph Martin DeWester (October 16, 1937 – June 19, 2019)

ALPINE– Joseph Martin DeWester, 81, known to church and friends as “Brother Joe,” died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Alpine and went to be with his Lord on June 19, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease.

He was born in Rock Springs on October 16, 1937, to Joseph and Lucille DeWester. As a young man he lived and worked on the Pine Butte Ranch, watching over the cattle herd from the Colorado border to the railroad stockyard in Rock Springs. He later worked as a wrangler on the many ranches on the Upper Green River. He then returned to Rock Springs to work as a truck driver and service station owner/operator.

Over the years, Brother Joe became an accomplished woodworker, and today his work can be found in several Rock Springs and Green River businesses, homes and churches.

All these accomplishments, however so bright, pale in comparison to his commitment to his God. He established and administered a Christian ministry at the State Penitentiary in Rawlins for several years. He was instrumental in the planning, building and funding for the construction of the Rock Springs Apostolic Church. He was often a guest speaker at many of the churches in the tri-state area, eventually finding his retirement home at Star Valley Apostolic Church in Alpine.

Whether handing out ice cream to the children in the neighborhood in the middle of a Rock Springs summer or taking church youth for a fishing trip up the Grey’s from Alpine, Brother Joe had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Robin Salai of Fairmont, West Virginia, Terri Tuller and Jerry Callahan, both of Rock Springs, and Scott Callahan of Jackson Hole; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Dorothy and her husband Ken Tyler.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 am June 30 by the Rev. Wayne Neal at the Star Valley Apostolic Church, 173 Highway 189, Alpine.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Star Valley Apostolic church wildlife habitat enhancement project would be greatly appreciated. Send donations to: Rev. Wayne Neal, P.O. Box 38, Auburn, WY 83111.