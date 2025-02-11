Joseph William (Bill) Weeks Jr. , 66 (December 21, 1937 – January 28, 2025)

Joseph William (Bill) Weeks, Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 in Idaho Falls, Idaho surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old and had simply worn out his heart.

Bill was born on December 21, 1937 in his parents’ home in Superior, Wyoming during a Wyoming blizzard. His dad had to walk to the doctor’s house, sober him up, and walk back through the blizzard to deliver the baby in the middle of the night. He spent his childhood in Superior where he made a lot of friends and memories. He graduated from Superior High School in 1955, where he was the star basketball player. He continued to play basketball into his forties in various leagues and organizations. Many of Bill’s cronies insist he was one of the best basketball players they ever knew.

During his senior year in high school, he met the love of his life at a Rock Springs versus Green River basketball game. He and two buddies sat behind three sophomores from the Rock Springs pep club and offered them rides twice, to which the girls said “no”! They mentioned they would be at the Rialto Theater in Rock Springs that Saturday night, and coincidentally, the girls were there that night, too. Bill married the prettiest of the girls, Addie, five years later.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In 1955, Bill began his career with Mountain Fuel Supply Company in Rock Springs. He was hired by Michael McGrath, who happened to be the radio announcer for the high school basketball games. He started to tell Mr. McGrath about himself, but the former radio announcer told him there was no need to introduce himself, as he had broadcast Bill’s basketball games throughout his senior year. Bill worked for Mountain Fuel for 38 years in various roles and retired to Star Valley Ranch in Thayne, Wyoming.

Bill married Addie Lee Hamblin on November 1, 1960. In 1961, they welcomed a baby boy, William Joseph (Bill) Weeks, and in 1963, they had a baby girl, Karen Jo Weeks (Price). The family of four enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping together as their young family grew. Bill passed down his love for the outdoors and his talents as a fisherman to his entire family.

Bill leaves behind a beautiful legacy by being the Weeks Family Patriarch for multiple generations. His children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren have learned the value of family ties, generosity, always being true to themselves, and maintaining a good sense of humor from the strong presence Grandpa Weeks served in all their lives. The family attributes their successes to Bill, because he had high expectations and even higher levels of support for his loved ones. His family rushed from around the country to be by his side and say goodbye, and they will always remember him and miss him dearly. His legacy will live on through his remaining family who continuously incorporate the lessons he taught into their lives.

Bill is preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Weeks Sr.; his mother, Lily Woodward Weeks; his sister, Virginia Weeks; one nephew, James (Jimmy) Frost; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

His true pride and joy were always his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren! Surviving Bill are his wife, Addie Lee Hamblin Weeks; son, William Joseph (Bill) Weeks and wife, Therese Yerkovich; daughter, Karen Price; favorite oldest grandson, Daniel (Danny) Joseph Weeks and wife, Ariel; favorite youngest grandson, Darin Dean Weeks and wife, Chelsey; favorite oldest granddaughter, Kristeen (Krissy) Jean Schumacher Beitel and husband, Stuart; favorite youngest granddaughter, Amanda (Mandy) Jo Palermo and wife, Julia; and eight grandchildren – Lucas, Declan, and Ansel (Danny); Liam and Cadis (Darin); and Brooks, Scarlett, and Ruby (Krissy).

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Bill’s home on Star Valley Ranch at 227 Hillside Way, Thayne, Wyoming from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Lunch will be provided at 11:30. Please RSVP at https://pp.events/billweeks.