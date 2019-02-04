Josephine “Jo” F. Douglas (March 10, 1926 – February 3, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Josephine “Jo” F. Douglas, 92, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Sage View Care Center. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Douglas died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 10, 1926 in Lionkol, Wyoming, the daughter of Eli and Mary Flaker Kovacich.

Mrs. Douglas attended the Rock Springs High School and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School. She also attended cosmetology school in Salt Lake City, Utah

She married Joseph C. “J.C.” Douglas in Rock Springs at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on May 28, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 28, 1994.

Mrs. Douglas was a cosmetologist and had a shop of her own for several years and later worked at the Magic Mirror for many years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Her interests included spending time with her family and cooking.

Survivors include one son Joey Douglas and wife Darlene of Mesquite, Nevada; her daughter-in-law Sue Douglas of Farmington, New Mexico; several nieces and nephews including a niece that was very special to her Mary Jo (Bucho) Kiernan and husband Jim of Rock Springs; four grandchildren Chris Douglas and wife Amy, Jason Douglas and wife Carissa, Mathew Douglas and wife Celia and Robby Revelli and wife Lorrie; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband J.C. Douglas; one son Pete Douglas; four brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5 pm Thursday at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Thursday one hour prior to the rosary and on Friday at the Vase Chapel, one hour prior to funeral services.

The family of Josephine F. Douglas respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or www.myhsc.org

The family of Josephine “Jo” F. Douglas will be receiving family and friends at the home of Jim and Mary Jo (Bucho) KIernan, 1812 Emigrant Drive, Rock Springs, WY.