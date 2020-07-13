Josephine Marie Jauregui (March 24, 1937 – July 7, 2020)

Josephine Marie Jauregui, 83, passed away on July 7, 2020, at Peakview Assisted Living in Aurora, Colorado, where she had been living for the past two years. “Josie” had been a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and in failing health the past few years.

Josie was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on March 24, 1937, daughter of Gaston and Mary (Larre) Carricaburu. She grew up in a large Basque ranching family and continued the family sheep ranching tradition when she married Jean Leon Jauregui on August 19, 1961.

Born in the United States to immigrant parents from the Basque Country, Josie was a fierce defender of Basque traditions, history and culture. For many, she was the specialist in all things Basque and determined to impart her knowledge to all. She was always willing to share facts, stories and genealogy with those around her. She was an active member of the Alkartasuna Basque Club in Rock Springs for many years, as well as an integral part of the celebration of Basque music through Mass, festivals and the Alkartasuna dance group.

In addition, she was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic community and active in church life and activities throughout her life. Josie attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Saint Mary of the Wasatch in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Many will remember Josie’s great generosity, her mischievous laughter, and her colorful stories. She cared for her own family, as well as her parents, with great love and dedication. She worked alongside her husband Leon to continue the Basque ranching tradition and life. To her children, she instilled a sense of ethnic and cultural identity and purpose in life, as well as a great love for her favorite music. Many a car ride between the ranch in Geneva, Idaho, and Rock Springs were spent listening to Harry Belafonte and Roger Whittaker.

Josie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Leon Jauregui, as well as her two children; Christine Jauregui-Citte and husband Curt Citte of Aurora, Colorado, and Michael Jauregui and wife Jasone Molina Mejías of Urduliz, Spain; her four grandsons, Xabier and Andoni Citte and Eneko and Peio Jauregui; her brothers John and Pierre Carricaburu; sister Catherine Foxhoven; numerous nieces and nephews; many cousins; close family friends Martin and Veronica Goicoechea, Henry and Kathy Etcheverry, John and Mary Radosevich, Jean Leon and Mayte Ocafrain and Roland and Yvette Cherbero. In addition, Josie leaves behind her lifelong friend from her younger years at Harding Court, Maxine Condie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Jean Bertagnolli and Mary Anne Matassa; her brother Robert Carricaburu and one niece, Julie Horyna.

A private Mass will be conducted on July 17, 2020, due to COVID-19, in Aurora, Colorado, with a memorial Mass and burial in Rock Springs, Wyoming, at a future date.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Josie’s memory be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs, Wyoming.