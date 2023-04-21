Josephine Ugalde (April 23, 1954 – April 16, 2023)

Josephine Ugalde, 68, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born April 23, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Pedro C. Armijo and Martha Garcia.

Ms. Ugalde attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Fernando Candelaria in 1994 in Green River and later divorced. Josephine married Miguel Ugalde in 1999 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and they later divorced.

She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and playing internet games.

Ms. Ugalde was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include her son, Pete Candelaria of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Jane Pacheco and husband of Robert of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Dorothy Turner and husband Tom of Green River, Wyoming, Barbara Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She is preceded in death by father, Pedro C. Armijo; mother, Martha Garcia; former husband, Fernando Candelaria Corpus; two daughters, Carmela Candelaria, Rosa Candelaria; two sisters, Dee Dee Armijo, Joann Pineda; one brother, Nelson Sanchez.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com