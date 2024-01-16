Josh Allen Advances Bills to Divisional Rounds of Playoffs

BUFFALO, NY – Former University of Wyoming Quarterback, Josh Allen, dominated in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs and will host Patrick Mahomes next week for Mahomes’ first road playoff game. Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished the game 21-30 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 74 yards rushing on eight carries and one score.

In Buffalo’s first drive of the game, Allen was perfect going 5-5 passing for 56 yards, hitting his tight end, Dawson Knox for the first touchdown of the game.

He continued to dominate for the rest of the half, finishing with 204 total yards, three touchdowns, and a 122.3 passer rating, leading his team to a 21-7 advantage at the half.

One of Allen’s three first-half touchdowns was a 52-yard touchdown run to give his team a 21-0 lead. According to Next Gen Stats, he hit a speed of 19.33 mph, ran for 42 yards over expected, and had a 0.2% chance to score the touchdown. It was his fastest run recorded on the season, the most rush yards over expected by a QB, and the longest QB scramble of the season.

The Steelers wouldn’t go down without a fight and made it a 24-17 game halfway through the fourth quarter. Allen had to lead his team down the field to put his team up two scores again and he did with some help from an impressive play by WR, Khalil Shakir.

HOW DID HE NOT GO DOWN?!



What an effort by Khalil Shakir



📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/M7bifWZrrK — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

Allen is now 5-4 in the playoffs and is the only player in NFL history to average 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in the playoffs with a minimum of four games played.