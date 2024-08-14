Josh Allen Ranked 12th in NFL Top 100 Players of 2024

BUFFALO, New York – Former Wyoming Cowboy and current Buffalo Bills Quarterback, Josh Allen, has been recognized by his peers as one of the top players in the NFL for the 5th straight year. This season, his NFL peers ranked him in the 12th spot in the NFL Top 100, 4 spots lower than his eighth-place ranking a year ago. Allen is the only former Wyoming Cowboy to make the list this year.

Allen’s ranking makes him the third-highest quarterback, only behind reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who ranked second and fourth respectively. Allen is joined by his left tackle, Dion Dawkins, who made his debut on the Top 100 at No. 96, as the only two current Bills on the list. Former Bills wideout Stefon Diggs made the Top 100 as well but fell from being ranked 16th last year to coming in as the 56th-best player this season.

Many of Allen’s peers had high praise for him on his 4th ranking in the top 15 during his career. Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who ranked 10th in this years ranking, commented on his unique size and intensity.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“How athletic and how big he is for a quarterback, like he is the same size as d-ends out there, so he’s got a unique ability to make plays on the run,” Crosby stated. “He never gives up on a play, he’s always trying to make the big play, so a guy like that, he’s always presenting challenges.”

The interviewer conducting the NFL Top 100 episode asked former Bills safety Jordan Poyer who he thought should be number one in the Top 100 and he said, “I’d be silly if I didn’t go with my guy Josh Allen.”

Other NFL players continued to rave about his playmaking ability and arm strength. His current teammate Dion Dawkins stated, “He’s a dog. In a good way of calling someone crazy, he’s crazy. Running through people when we have a long season, we’re like, Josh, what are you doing?”

Allen ranked fourth in passing yards last year with 4,306 and was fifth in passing touchdowns with 29. He also ran for 524 yards and 15 touchdowns, which tied Jalen Hurts last year for an NFL record by a Quarterback. He has now placed in 12th place (2024), 8th (2023), 13th (2022), 10th (2021) and 87th (2020) in the NFL’s Top 100.