Josh Allen Signs Record-Breaking Extension With Bills, Prioritizes Super Bowl Push

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen secured a massive payday with a six-year, $330 million contract extension, but his priority remains bringing a Super Bowl to western New York.

The deal, which includes $250 million in guaranteed money, ties Allen with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence for the second-highest annual salary among quarterbacks at $55 million per year. He trails only Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who leads the league at $60 million annually.

Despite the staggering numbers, Allen made it clear that maximizing his contract wasn’t his top priority.

“I wasn’t looking to absolutely kill them at every chance I could, and I told my agent that,” Allen said Wednesday. “I was like, if it has any impact on the cap, let’s figure out a way to not do that. Both sides were willing to move and change different things, and it was a pretty calm-mannered negotiation.”

With the extension in place, Allen will earn approximately $55 million per year, breaking down to about $4.58 million per month, $1.06 million per week, $150,684 per day, $104.65 per minute, and $1.74 per second. However, his focus remains on building a roster capable of winning a championship.

“It’s weird to say this, but what is $5 million more going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now?” Allen said. “It’s not that crazy to me. When you kind of look back at it, the only thing missing is finishing our season with a win.”

Allen’s contract reportedly accounts for 19.7% of the team’s salary cap, ranking 13th among quarterbacks. By structuring the extension to ease short-term cap pressure, Buffalo freed up space to bolster its roster, making key additions in free agency, including pass rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Josh Palmer. The Bills also extended key players such as Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard, and Gregory Rousseau.

With the financials settled, Allen’s attention remains fixed on the ultimate goal.

“An 8-year-old me would obviously be just as pumped as a 28-year-old me,” Allen said. “I think it’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do in my life is play football. Now, I get to continue to do it. That’s the main thing. Going out there and playing the best football that I can. In no way does this mean I need to stop working hard or stop getting better. It almost promotes more of that for me.

“I’ve got to continue to get better and find ways to help this team get over that hump and win a Super Bowl.”