Josh Allen Wins NFL MVP, Making Wyoming History

NEW ORLEANS — Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday at the NFL Honors ceremony, becoming the first Wyoming Cowboy to win MVP in any major professional sports league.

Allen, who led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship Game, edged out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a tight MVP race. The Bills signal-caller finished the regular season with 41 total touchdowns—28 passing, 12 rushing, and one receiving—while posting a 101.4 passer rating and throwing just six interceptions. His performance cemented him as the first Mountain West Conference player to ever earn the league’s top individual honor.

Buffalo entered the season with questions after trading away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency. With a reshaped offense, Allen shouldered the load, delivering one of his most efficient campaigns. He became the first player in NFL history to record at least 25 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown in a season. His ability to limit turnovers and lead an offense that scored 30 or more points in 12 games played a key role in his MVP selection.

While Allen has been a staple of Buffalo’s success in recent years, his journey to MVP began in Laramie. As Wyoming’s starting quarterback in 2016 and 2017, he led the Cowboys to back-to-back eight-win seasons and two bowl appearances. His college career was highlighted by a Mountain Division title in 2016 and a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory in 2017, where he earned game MVP honors. Over his two seasons, Allen accounted for 5,833 yards of total offense and 57 touchdowns.

Allen’s rise from an unheralded junior college recruit to Wyoming standout and now NFL MVP is a point of pride for the state. He joins Aaron Rodgers as one of only two players in league history to record 40-plus total touchdowns in five or more seasons. The Bills finished the regular season 13-4, clinching the AFC East early, but fell short in the playoffs against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the MVP trophy is a milestone, Allen’s focus remains on bringing Buffalo its first Super Bowl title. For Wyoming fans, his journey from War Memorial Stadium to NFL superstardom is already a triumph.