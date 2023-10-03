Joshua Clifton Sinnett (March 23, 1980 – September 25, 2023)

Joshua Clifton Sinnett, 43, passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 at his home in Granger, Wyoming, following a sudden illness.

He was born on March 23, 1980 in Parkersburg, West Virginia., the son of Dwayne Clifton Sinnett and Linda Darleene Jenkins.

Joshua graduated from Mountain View High School with the class of 1998.

He worked as a tower foreman for Union Wireless for the last 17 years.

Josh was an avid hunter who shared the love for this with his family and friends. When the snow would fall he would have the snow machines ready and be gone every weekend he could. He was very family oriented and spent every chance he got going on adventure with his parents and/or daughters.

Survivors include his father Dwayne C. Sinnett of Granger; daughters Hope M. Sinnett of Lingle, Wyoming, Sierra R. Sinnett of Granger; and sister Felicia Smith of Pilot Rock, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother Linda Sinnett.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of Joshua’s life will be held at a later date.

