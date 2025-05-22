Joshua ‘Josh’ David Graham (Sept. 14, 1980 – May 17, 2025)

Joshua ‘Josh’ David Graham, a vibrant soul whose love for life illuminated the world around him, passed away on May 17, 2025. Born on September 14, 1980 in Syracuse, New York, Josh became a longtime resident of Green River, where he lived with passion, authenticity, and an unyielding connection to nature, music, and his beloved dog, Blue.

Josh graduated from Green River High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Communication from the University of Wyoming. His education shaped his ability to connect with others, but it was his free spirit that truly defined him. Josh found his greatest joy in the outdoors, where he spent countless days camping under vast Wyoming skies, riding a Harley, and shooting his guns just for the fun of it. For Josh, the wilderness was both a playground and a sanctuary.

Josh loved all kinds of music but he was a devoted fan of Phish and Jerry Garcia. Josh lived for their music, chasing Phish shows across the country with a community of kindred spirits. At these concerts, he was in his element—dancing freely, sharing laughter, and embracing the moment. His love for music was endless and it was a way of life for Josh.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Josh loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. His nieces and nephew loved when Uncle Josh would be in town to visit. At the heart of Josh’s world was his dog, Blue, his soulmate and constant companion. Whether exploring the mountains or relaxing at home in Green River, Josh and Blue shared an unbreakable bond that brought light to his life. Blue’s loyalty and love were a reflection of Josh’s own generous heart, and their adventures together will remain a cherished memory.

Josh is survived by his parents, David and Paulette Graham of Green River; his sister, Jessica Jarvis and her significant other Jason Jarvis of Riverdale, Utah; three nieces, Rilee Jarvis, Presleigh Jarvis, and Harper Jarvis and one nephew, Kingston Jarvis; one uncle, Jimmy Herring of Greer, South Carolina, and his best friend, Blue.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ernest B. Graham; his paternal grandmother, Juanita Stephens; maternal grandparents, James P. and Helen Herring; his aunt Vicki Graham and his aunt Candice Herring.

His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him, in the beauty of the Wyoming landscape he loved, and in the music that stirred his soul.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of Josh’s life will be conducted at 11 am Thursday May 29, 2025 at Union Congregational Church; 350 Mansface Street in Green River, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations in Josh’s memory to a charity of your choice or simply honoring Josh by spending time in nature or listening to Phish’s “Blaze On” under the stars.

Josh’s spirit will forever echo in the rustle of leaves, the strum of a guitar, and the loyal gaze of his beloved Blue. May he rest in peace, forever free.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com