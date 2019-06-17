Joshua Mel Weinreich (November 29, 1981 – June 11, 2019)

BILLINGS, Mont.– Joshua Mel Weinreich was born on November 29th, 1981 to Mickey Weinreich (Wanda Weinreich) and Shonna Harper (Jay Harper).

He grew up in Billings, MT and always considered Montana his home.

At a young age it was very apparent that Josh had a wild spirit and a love for adventure and mischief. He spent most of his childhood and younger years with his beloved “Granny”. Even as an adult he loved to spend time with her and cherished their relationship greatly, he always made a point to say “I love you Granny” at the end of each phone call and each goodbye after a visit.

As a child he loved to go down to the river with his Granny. They would walk for miles to get down to the sand, and he would play and skip rocks and never failed to bring a collection of rocks home with him. Even in the winter, Josh would make his Granny bundle up and go for a walk with him, but she was “his” Granny and what Josh wanted he got. The bond they have is unbreakable and will continue on through the memories and years they spent together.

Josh met his loving wife Jill in high school and it was love at first sight, they are a match made in heaven. Josh and Jill married on March 19, 2005. Together they have three beautiful daughters, Keyonna Marie born September 18, 2000, Corallee Ann born July 21, 2004, and last but not least Kinsley Dee (Skunk) born on October 13, 2009.

Josh adored his wife and daughters and would go to the end of world to protect them and care for them. They are his entire world. He was always so proud of his daughters and their accomplishments. He was there to cheer them on and push them to their greatest potential.

They enjoyed many activities together; they were always on the go. Whether it was on a camping and boating trip, riding bikes, fishing, hiking, or the countless soccer tournaments they traveled for, they went together and enjoyed their family time.

Josh always lived life to the fullest and never said no to an adventure. He was the life of the party and social butterfly at heart. Anyone who knew Josh knew his luck for fishing, love for hunting, music and Harleys. Josh always had wishful thinking for the Raiders to win the championship and he had a strong honor for paying up on tattoo bets, many of which he lost.

He loved Harleys so much he even started a motorcycle club in Billings, Knuckles Up, with some of his closest friends. Josh and Jill spent many days and nights on his Harley, and they were able to share this passion with Josh’s late father Mickey, who they traveled to Sturgis with and made more memories than there is paper to write them on.

Josh had a personality that will not be forgotten, and a smile that could light up an entire room. He was strong willed, loyal as they come and always made you feel right at home and of course a smart ass to all those he loved. No matter the situation Josh had a way of making people laugh and could tell a story like none other.

Although Josh left this life far too soon, his memory will not be forgotten and the impact he made on everyone he met will be carried on forever.

Josh is survived by his wife Jill and daughters Keyonna, Corallee and Kinsley, his mother Shonna (Jay Harper), step-mother Wanda Weinreich, brothers Matthew Madison (Lexei & Link) & Cj Weinreich, Grandmother Dauna Weinreich “Granny”, Uncle Beryl Q, Aunt Debbie (Paul Otto), and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Mickey Weinreich, Grandpa Beryl Weinreich, Grandparents Mel & Rose Jakobs.