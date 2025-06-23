Josu Guerrero (March 17, 1980 - June 18, 2025).

Josu Guerrero, 45, a beloved husband, father, son, and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Green River, Wyoming. Josu was a cherished resident of Phoenix, Arizona and former resident of Wyoming.

He was born March 17, 1980, in Salt Lake City, Utah; the son of Maria Carmen Andicoechea and Guadalupe Guerrero.

Josu’s early years were spent in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he was a proud 1998 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He furthered his education at DeVry University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.

He and Kari Marie Peplinski were united in marriage on the rare and poignant date of February 29, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kari being the love of his life and lifelong companion, whose warmth and devotion illuminated his days.

For the past four years, Josu worked as a Warehouse Manager for Target, exemplifying dedication and commitment to his work.

Josu was a family man, wholeheartedly devoted to creating lasting memories with his loved ones. He shared a deep, unwavering love with his wife, children, and grandchildren—his love for whom was truly exponential. A passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan and avid coin collector, Josu found joy and camaraderie in these pursuits. His vibrant spirit and love for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Kari Guerrero of Buckeye, Arizona; mother, Maria Carmen Andicoechea of Florida; son, Morgen Peplinski of Texas; daughter, Makayla Peplinski McNally of Phoenix, Arizona; and his cherished grandchildren, Aiden Peplinski, Kinzlee Peplinski, and Ashlynn McNally. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Jesusa Felisa Andicoechea of Green River, Wyoming; his devoted aunts, Jessica Yeager and her husband Justen, and Felisa Nagore. Additionally, he leaves behind four cousins: Adan, Jaxson, Knox, and Kandyn; and four nephews: Braxton, Bryson, Karter, and Stetson, along with numerous extended family members.

Josu was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Guerrero, and his maternal grandfather, Juan Andicoechea.

Following Cremation, his ashes will be lovingly brought home to Arizona by Kari, where they will rest as a testament to his enduring legacy and the love he shared with his family.

Condolences and share remembrances of Josu at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Josu Guerrero’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those he touched. His memory will continue to inspire love, passion, and devotion among his family and friends.