Joy Takes Over Wolfpack Dance

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District #2 has hired Courtney Joy as the new head coach of the Green River High School Wolfpack Dance Team, replacing longtime coach Debi Kovick following her resignation after 11 seasons.

The announcement was made Saturday by Activities Director Tony Beardsley.

Kovick helped guide the Wolfpack dance program to a state championship, two UDA Regional Championships and a fourth-place finish at the UDA National Championships in Orlando, Florida during her tenure.

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Joy brings more than a decade of dance instruction and studio leadership experience to the position. She has owned and operated The Rock Academy since 2014 and also served as a dance instructor at Elite Academy in Utah from 2006-2023.

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A graduate of Alta High School, Joy earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Salt Lake Community College.

“Courtney has been influential in the dance community for a long time and she brings the knowledge, experience, and ability to develop skilled dancers at all levels,” Beardsley said in a press release. “We are excited to have Courtney take over the Wolfpack Dance Team. Courtney brings a strong desire to make each and every dancer the best they can be. Her background in choreography, teaching, and developing dance teams to compete at an extremely high level will strengthen our program here at Green River High School.”

Joy now takes over a Green River program that has experienced success at both the state and national levels in recent years.