Joyce Annunciatta Shablo (Aug. 20, 1937—May 18, 2025)

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Joyce Shablo. She was our light, our rock, the foundation we were built upon, and no words can adequately express how much we will miss her.

She was born on August 20, 1937 in Nampa, Idaho, the fourth child of Lawrence Joseph Aulbach and Erma Grace Frew Aulbach. She was reborn in Heaven on May 18, 2025 at the age of 87, leaving earth while peacefully sleeping. She was fearless in her faith that she would soon be with our Lord and with all the loved ones who had gone before her.

She grew up with her six siblings in Mountain Home, Idaho and graduated from the local high school. She delighted us with stories of her childhood, playing with her brothers and sisters, helping with chores and walking to school.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In the spring of 1957, she met the love of her life, Paul Eugene Shablo, who was stationed at the Air Force base. She married him on August 17, 1957.

They moved to Trinidad, Colorado, where Dad completed college while working at a local Hotel. They had a great deal of fun there, camping and fishing and visiting with the Shablo family.

After Dad graduated, they moved to Mountain Home. Once there, they began adding to their family. Paula, Melanie, Donna and Rick were born there.

In 1966 the family moved to Green River, and Joyce lived the rest of her life there. She had her youngest child, Frank, in Wyoming. She raised us all in this nice little town, and we were blessed to have her always taking care of us and watching our backs.

After surviving our teen years, Mom and Dad were blessed with a long retirement together. They were long-time members of The Eagles. Mom served in office there. They participated in Ritual and Mom was often a Ritual judge. She loved traveling all over the state with her Eagles friends.

Camping and fishing were other activities she enjoyed for most of her adult life.

She was older when she began golfing with Dad, but soon came to love the game, and they hit the course several times a week for many years.

Mom was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and always enjoyed going to services there. She deeply loved her church family.

Mom was very talented with a crochet needle and made many beautiful items for her children, grand and great-grandchildren.

Mom was a very good cook. She made the best macaroni salad, and the special ingredient must have been her love, because it can’t be duplicated!

Mom was love and warmth and humor and sensibility all rolled into one. Laughter was part of every single day, even when she was ill. She always had a smile to share, and a giggle or two to participate in.

She has gone to join Paul, who left us all on July 24, 2020. She’ll also be reunited with her sisters, Donna, Shirley and Mary Colletta, her brother Bob and her parents, along with in-laws Frank and Mary, Joe, Marv and Virginia and Lynn.

She is survived by her sisters Catherine and Renee (Carl) and brother, David (Melodee), and her in-laws Phillip, Alfred (Carol), Bea (Bob) and Gloria (John).

Her children Paula, Melanie (Rod), Donna (Tim), Rick (Kelly) and Frank are deeply sorrowful losing such a wonderful mother. We are also blessed knowing she is not alone, and is no longer in any distress.

Mom leaves many grandchildren—Samson (Valerie), Katie, Sarah, Tabitha, Nathan, Derek (LaQuatia), Michael (Heidi), Christopher (Lacey), Stephen (Lindy), Austin (Ambria), Kayla (Hunter), Jonathan, Davon and Kael—who will miss her very much.

She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren—Kaylea (Zach), Shayla, Journey, Asher, Byron, Rafe, Wade, Leiah, Story, Joyous, Damontay, Kashius, Elijah, Jayley (aka Nine), Cooper, Ivy, Oakley, Gabby, Jasmine, Josh, Jordyn, Levi, Kaci, Ryker and Siraya, and great-great-grandchildren Uuna and Willow.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Joyce Shablo will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY. The Rosary will be held on June 12th at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on June 13th at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

Please join her family as we celebrate her beautiful life.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.