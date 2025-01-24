Joyce Elaine Felders (February 12, 1951 – January 21, 2025)

Joyce Elaine Felders, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at her home. She was a 7-month resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born February 12, 1951, in San Diego, California; the daughter of James Felders and Jeanette Cooper. She was raised by her loving foster parents Jessie and Sammy Lee Thomas.

Throughout her life, Joyce was someone who found joy in the simple pleasures. She was an enthusiastic bowler, a lover of horror movies, and always looked forward to spending time with her family including her great niece Domonique who was her caregiver with the help of her brother Allen White II. Her love for dancing brought joy not only to herself but to everyone who watched her. Joyce lived a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to those she cherished.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She is survived by one sister, Nancy Osborne; three nieces, Naomi Mills and husband David of Modesto, California; Thelma Robinson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Karen Spriggs and husband Craig of San Diego, California; three nephews, Lawrence West of Washington; Joseph Osborne of Rock Springs, Wyoming; David Thomas of San Diego several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Joyce was the beloved daughter of Sammy Lee Thomas. She is now reunited in eternal peace with her mother, her four sisters, Iridene White and Naomi (Mikki) Pecou; Julia Duncan; Jessie Tuggle and one great-nephew, Lawrence G. Walker.

Joyce dedicated many years of her life working for Magic City Enterprises in janitorial services and the recycling center; Joseph C. O’Mahoney Federal Center Building F.E. Warren Air Force Base in the Commissary; Wyoming Department of Transportation packaging license plates; Red Lion Inn as the laundry person. She retired in 2016 after she was diagnosed with dementia. She found great fulfillment in her work. These organizations not only provided her with meaningful employment but also supported her passion for community and personal growth.

In honor of Joyce’s memory, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Magic City Enterprises, 1780 Westland Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. Your generous contributions will continue to support an organization close to Joyce’s heart.

Joyce’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her, and her spirit will continue to inspire the lives she touched. She will be dearly missed but fondly remembered by all.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.