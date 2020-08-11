Joyce Hickey Taylor (June 20, 1922 – August 8, 2020)

Joyce Hickey Taylor peacefully passed away August 8, 2020 in Midvale, Utah. She was born on June 20, 1922 in Salt Lake City, UT to Cal and Vilate Hickey.

She was their little miracle baby weighing a little over two pounds. When they brought her home to Lonetree, WY they kept her warm by lining a shoebox with cotton and setting her on the cover of the water reservoir on the wood-burning stove.

Joyce grew up in Lonetree, WY with her twin sisters Darlene (Eyre) and Delores (Maxfield). She attended school in Lonetree in a one-room schoolhouse. She rode two and a half miles each way on her horse named Pig. After students attended grade school in Lonetree, they transferred to Mountain View for high school. She lived with different families in Mountain View and returned home to Lonetree on the weekends. She graduated from Mountain View High School in 1940.

Joyce married Harold (Bud) Taylor on June 27, 1940 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to their union were six children: Judy, Warren, Pauline, Janeil, Mark, and Wendell. She was a wonderful cook providing meals for her large family. She provided a full course meal at noon each day providing the nourishment her husband needed as he worked long hours at his garage. Her preserves, cookies, and flowers earned many blue ribbons at the county fair.

Joyce he was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. One of her favorite callings was working in the library. She was very active in the Happy Hour Homemakers club for over 74 years holding various leadership positions. A great honor in her life was when she was made a member of the Quealy Club, an honor club for homemakers. She loved attending all the state meetings and visiting with her “club” friends all over the state.

Joyce became an avid sports lover, watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports. She could always be seen in the crowd with a pen and paper keeping stats during basketball games. She loved going to watch grandkids in their concerts, programs, dance recitals, and church activities.

Joyce was able to live in her own home until she was 96 years old. She spent the last two years at Harmony Hills Assisted Living in Midvale, UT. The Harmony Hills administration commented that Joyce received more visitors than any other resident. The long distance from Bridger Valley proved to be no obstacle for the people that cared about her as she received a steady stream of visitors from family and friends, young and old.

Joyce is survived by her six children and their spouses-, Judy (Mike) Walker, Rock Springs, WY, Warren (Nancy) Taylor, Pinedale, WY, Pauline (John) Fackrell, Lyman, WY, Janeil (Milo) Walker, Lyman, WY, Mark (Patty) Taylor, Afton, WY, Wendell (Rhonda) Taylor, Taylorsville, UT, and her sister Delores Maxfield, Lyman, WY. She was blessed to have 22 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (Bud) Taylor, parents, Cal and Vilate Hickey, grandsons Michael Goodwin and Cody Walker, and sister, Darlene Eyre.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, at the Lyman Stake Center in Urie, WY at 11 am. Family viewing will be from 9-10 am and the public is welcome from 10-10:45 am. We encourage everyone to please wear a mask due to COVID-19 Coronavirus regulations.

Interment will be in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her Hospice nurse Amber for taking such great care of their mom at Harmony Hills.

Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com.