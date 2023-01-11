Joyce Houston (April 12, 1944 – December 29, 2022)

Joyce Houston, 78, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident for 50 years and former resident of Oxnard, California. Mrs. Houston died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on April 12, 1944 in Auburn, California, the daughter of William Gavrilko and Dorothy Dahl.

Mrs. Houston attended schools in Placer, California.

She married Donald Houston December 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada, who preceded her in death on August 8, 2008.

Mrs. Houston enjoyed family, horses reading, gardening and was an incredible artist.

Survivors include her children, Garrick “Rick” Houston and wife Heather of Sun Valley, Nevada; Stacey Kautzman and husband Matthew of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Robert “Rob” Houston and companion Katie Koritnik of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

