Joyce Marie Vesco (May 31, 1931 – August 26, 2024)

Joyce Marie Huber Vesco, a 93-year-old great grandmother, died August 26, 2024. She was able to ‘age-in place’ until her death – she died in her own bed. She was of sound mind and body until two-weeks prior. She insisted on doing her own laundry until Sunday, August 11.

She was known as a supportive wife, mother, sister, grandmother, teacher and friend. She was an outstanding card player and a captivating and entertaining storyteller with a sense of humor.

A rural area of Potter County, South Dakota, was the birthplace of Joyce Marie Huber Vesco. She was born May 31, 1931, with the services of a midwife. Joyce was the third of six children of Fred and Madeline Huber. Her father’s motto was “to keep children out of trouble, you have to keep them busy most of the time.” From a young age, Joyce worked long hours in the family-owned Mercantile. Joyce felt that by working in the store, she was able to meet people more easily in her teenage and adult years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She had over 100 first cousins (the oldest born in 1921, the youngest born in 1969). The families would get together for celebrations – holidays, marriages, baptisms and confirmations. Joyce remembered the men were fed first, the children next and then the women.

Joyce enjoyed school and was most interested in the Social Sciences. She graduated, with honors, from Sisseton High School in 1949. Her graduating class had 50 students. She recently attended her 70-year class reunion and four classmates attended.

After graduating from high school, Joyce attended Mount Marty College, a two-year Catholic Benedictine women’s school, in Yankton, South Dakota. She received her degree in 1951 for teaching, because at that time, South Dakota only required a two-year teaching degree. Later, Joyce returned to school and completed her four-year degree from the University of Wyoming.

Joyce’s first job was in Waubay, South Dakota, as a fourth-grade teacher. Her starting salary was $1,875/year. She then taught in Aberdeen, South Dakota and Minneapolis, Minnesota. After five years of teaching in the Midwest, Joyce responded to a postcard sent from Superior, Wyoming. The postcard depicted many pleasant things about Superior and its accessibility to the railroads. She accepted a second-grade teaching position/$4,275 year. In the fall of 1956, Joyce headed to Superior. On the map, she noticed there was a South Superior and Superior. She expected to see a big town. To her surprise, she saw a dying coal mining town. The young people in Superior believed in having fun. They spent a lot of time going to Rock Springs to dance at Giovale’s and at the Elks. They went to the Wagon Wheel, a place between Rock Springs and Green River, for dancing, drinking and card playing.

While in Superior, Joyce met her husband, Albert “Bob” Vesco. They were married August 6, 1960. Bob and Joyce most recently celebrated their 64th Anniversary.

In April 1962, Bob received a job offer as the Deputy County Clerk. This prompted a move to Green River. Joyce applied for and received a teaching position at Roosevelt School. The Vescos lived on Andrews Street for two years and rented a house on N. Center for one year. After that, Bob suggested buying a home on E. 2nd N.; Joyce’s reaction “I don’t think we should buy a home, because we aren’t going to be here that long.” They have resided in that home since 1965 where they raised two children, Robin and Laurie.

Joyce taught for 23 years at Roosevelt School (2nd, 3rd and 4th grades). She retired in 1986 after 33 years as an Educator. Her most honored award was being selected the 1972 Teacher of the Year by her peers and colleagues. She is quoted as saying: “Every day in the life of a teacher is a new experience because it is filled with drama and life…an experience I will never forget.” She fought for the underdogs – she considered herself a “witch on wheels when it came to the basics,” but promoting self-worth was always at the top of her list.

She was retired longer than she taught. She and Bob spent nearly 28 years as Phoenician Snowbirds.

Joyce belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a long-time member of the “Wednesday Morning Group” (snacking and playing Tripoli). She loved and lived her faith. In 1993, Joyce left important words of wisdom for her grandchildren: “I hope that when they mature, they will always be compassionate; and I hope that they’ll be prayerful all their life, and look upon the fellow man as a human being regardless of race, creed, color, and remember the words ‘love is patient, love is kind’; and I hope they will always be faithful to themselves and their God.”

Survivors include her husband, Albert “Bob” Vesco; one daughter, Laurie Vesco (and Tony); four grandchildren, Lukas Kirby; Andrea Urlacher (and Eric); Matt Vesco; Tony Vesco; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Urlacher; Ava Urlacher; one brother, Freddie Huber; two sisters, Nita Clemens; Peggy Lowery; one sister-in-law, Joan Vesco and over 25 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robin Vesco; parents, Fred and Madeline Huber; two sisters, Gloria Cornelius; Helen Petrich; five brothers in laws, Harris Cornelius; Bob Petrich; Russ Lowery; Bob Clemens; John Vesco, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Rosalie Huber.

Cremation has taken place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, October, 14, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Joyce’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

Special thanks to Kathy Youngblood for the 1993 Biography of Joyce’s life.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.