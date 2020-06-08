JR Mahana (March 11, 1986 – May 29, 2020)

JR Mahana was born March 11, 1986, and passed away May 29, 2020.

He married Pam Collings in December 2018. Together, they joined families of JR’s children, Shay and Kylee Mahana, and welcomed her children Randy, Andrew, Wiatt, and Alyssa as his own. Also making him a grandpa to Xhaiden.

Other than spending time with his family, JR took pride in his collection of knives. He also enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, and hunting.

He will be missed by his surviving family including his wife, children, and grandchild, his father Jim Mahana, siblings Phyllis Creighton (Jerry) Mary Dana Asher, Danny Ray Watts (Francis) Katie Mahana (Matt) nieces and nephews Krista Buschelman (Dreux) , Kim Liebelt (Nathaniel), Samantha Asher, Alex Asher (Tiffany), Dakota Watts, Trey Watts, Misti Millman (Alex), and Stormi Asher.

He was preceded in death by his mother Saundra Mahana, sister Lisa Morgan, uncle Wayne, and aunts Tresha and Carol Lee.

Memorial Services will be held at a later time.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com