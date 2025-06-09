Juan Andicoechea (Sept. 6, 1932 – June 6, 2025)

Juan Andicoechea, 92, a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a 50 year resident of Green River and former resident of Gernika, Spain.

He was born in Busturia, Vizcaya, on September 6, 1932; the son of Jose Andicoechea and Maria Zorrozua. Juan lived a life marked by love, dedication, and faith.

Juan spent his early years in Spain, where he attended school and forged enduring relationships with his family and community. He later moved to the United States, where he settled in Green River.

He married the love of his life Jesusa Felisa Sanchez January 20, 1955 in Spain. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this past January.

Juan loved watching many sports including soccer, football, basketball, Nascar, and watching his family race stock cars.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

He worked for OCI for 34 years and retired in 1998 in shipping. He was a sheepherder all across the United States and found himself home in Green River in 1972.

Survivors include his wife Jesusa Andicoechea of Green River; one son Juan Andikoetxea and wife Frances of Green River; three daughters, Felisa Nagore of Green River, Maria Carmen of Pensacola, Florida, Jessica Yeager and husband Justen of Green River; one brother Jose Ignacio Andicoechea of Rock Springs; two sisters, Carmen Salinas of Green River, Marisol Andikoetxea of Busturia, Spain; ten grandchildren, Josu, Jazmin, Shantel, Inaki, Aitor, Bryanna, Kaila, Zachery, Braxton, and Bryson; eleven great-grandchildren, Adan, Jaxon, Kandyn, Karter, Knox, Stetson, Jayli, Silas, Amaia, Ronan, and Aurie.

Juan was preceded in death his parents Jose and Maria Andicoechea; three brothers, Ramon Andicoechea, Rafael Andicoechea, Jesus Andicoechea; one nephew, JB Andicoechea

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 A.M. Monday, June 16, 2025 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

In Juan’s memory, we remember a man of great worth ethic and a treasured friend to many. His warmth, wisdom, and kindness touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, and he will be dearly missed.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

May Juan Andicoechea rest in eternal peace knowing his legacy lives on in the hearts of those he loved.