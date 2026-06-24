Juanita H. Angeli (January 26, 1927 - June 21, 2026).

Juanita H. Angeli, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Sunday, June 21, 2026, She was born Wednesday, January 26, 1927, in Superior, Wyoming. Juanita was a cherished resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, where she lived a life rich in love, service, and adventure.

She married Frank Angeli July 14, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death.

Juanita notably contributed to her community, dedicating nine years of service as the Office Manager for the State Mine Inspectors Office, from which she retired in 1979. Her life experiences gave her a variety of knowledge as she greatly enjoyed learning new things and tackling new challenges. She worked at the Union Pacific store in Superior while attending high school. In 1945, following graduation, she moved to Bremerton, Washington for work in the shipyards. After returning to Wyoming and her marriage to Frank, she began a 15-year employment as a Greyhound Agent. Eventually she left Greyhound going to School District #1 as secretary of Yellowstone school. Her lifetime of dedication extended beyond her professional career as she devoted herself to various organizations. A 68-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she graciously served as Worthy Matron twice. She was also a 70-year member of the Wyoming Rebekah Assembly and served as Noble Grand. Her kind leadership was further evident as a Past Grand Guardian and Past Grand Bethel Guardian of Wyoming Job’s Daughters. She was a member of the Tamah Temple Daughters of the Nile and the Women’s Club of Rock Springs where she served as President.

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Faithful to her nature of giving, Juanita volunteered for many years at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and served as State President of Wyoming State Hospital Association. During this time she received the “Outstanding Volunteer for Service to Memorial Hospital” award. Juanita worked for her church volunteering at Broadway Bargains for 25 years, forever leaving her mark as a beacon of support in her community. She relished worldly travels with her husband and friends, enjoyed the tranquility of camping at the Hoback, and delighted in kindling campfires while making cherished memories with her family.

Survivors include, daughter Jana Krmpotich and husband John of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two granddaughters, Janci Lawes and husband Dan of West Jordan, Utah; Jenni Curtis and husband Matt of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three great-grandchildren, Kira Lawes; Karson Curtis; Jordan Curtis; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Angeli; parents, George and Frances Noble; two sisters, Margaret Logston and husband Gene; and Georgia Cooper; father and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Mary Angeli; one great-nephew, Nick Thordsen.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at the First Congregational Church UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Juanita’s memory to the Scottish Rite Language Center, c/o 218 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, or Broadway Bargains, 429 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Though we mourn Juanita’s passing, we also celebrate the profound legacy of compassion and joy she generously imparted throughout her long and fulfilling life.