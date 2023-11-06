Juanita Lynn Sims (August 14, 1944 – October 31, 2023)￼

Lynn Sims, 79, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at her home. A resident of Grand Junction for the last 6 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 42 years, she passed away following a lengthy illness.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1944 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Arthur and Nellie Vaughn. She married Gerald P Sims in St. Mary’s WV in January 1961. A devoted housewife and grandma, her interests included spending time with her family, cooking, playing slot machines and watching football.

Survivors include her daughters, Carla (Helmut) Wise of Rock Springs, Wy, Robin Cheese of Cheyenne, Wy and Lanette (Jay) Kroupa of Grand Junction, Colorado; one brother Jack Vaughn of Ripley, West Virginia and one sister Lena Murphy of Chuloata, Florida; 4 granddaughters Megan (Nathan) Wostrel, Brittany (Brian) Brownell, Lyndzie Kroupa and Makenzie (Jake) Kroupa Vondrus; 6 great grandchildren Alexandra, Danielle, Wesley, Alyssa Wostrel, Asher and Rowan Brownell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at the Young at Heart Senior Center (2400 Reagan Ave) in Rock Springs, Wyoming from 12-3 p.m.