Juanita T. Pacheco (August 21, 1934 – August 8, 2023)

Juanita T. Pacheco, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, for eight years and former resident of Espanola, New Mexico.

She was born August 21, 1934 in Colfax County, New Mexico; the daughter of Filadelfio Armijo and Rita Montoya.

Mrs. Pacheco attended schools in Springer, New Mexico.

She was married to the love of her life Esequiel Pacheco July 6, 1954 in Mosquero, New Mexico; he preceded her in death on December 20, 2014.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; crocheting; puzzle books; playing games; cooking and baking.

Survivors include her two sons, Danny Pacheco and wife Bernadette of Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico, Steve Pacheco and wife Patty of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Connie Carrillo and husband Abel of Salt Lake City, Utah, Annette Martinez of Taylorsville, Utah; one brother, Joe Armijo of Springer, New Mexico; four sisters, Mary Chavez of Raton, New Mexico, Angie Chavez and husband Julio of Pueblo, Colorado, Julia Espinoza and husband Jerry of Cimarron, New Mexico, Gloria Martinez of Cimarron, New Mexico; eight grandchildren, Domingo and wife Kimberly, Julie Ann and husband Chris, Amanda and husband Timothy, Steve and wife Lupita, Nicholas and wife Chantell, Andrew and wife Tara, Naticia and William, Elena Pacheco, Windy Borjas, Elwood Hevewah; 29 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six brothers, Leopoldo, Juan, Lawrence, Augustine, Fred, Andy; one sister who died in infancy; two granddaughters, Crystalann Gonzalez, Nicole Pacheco; and one great-great grandson, Luciano Chavez.

A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023 at DeVargas Funeral Home 623 North Railroad Avenue, Espanola, New Mexico. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 100 Church Street, Santa Cruz, New Mexico. Graveside services and interment will be in the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

