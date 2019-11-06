Judiciary Committee Kills Potential Gun Legislation

CHEYENNE — The Joint Judiciary Interim Committee defeated a bill draft that would have required Wyoming law enforcement to report mental health information to a federal background check system on October 31.

The law also would have created a procedure for people disqualified from gun ownership for mental health reasons to challenge their disqualification.

Wyoming does not have a procedure for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to report mental health information that would disqualify a person from gun ownership to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Wyoming currently ranks last both per capita and overall in submissions to the NICS, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

That likely won’t change after the committee voted not to move forward with a draft of the Reporting of and relief from firearm disqualification bill.

Former House District 22 Representative Marti Halverson feared that the legislation, if enacted, might lead to further restrictions on gun ownership in the future. “Committing Wyoming to reporting to the NICS databases commits us to reporting whatever the federal government wants us to report in the future,” Halverson wrote in a letter to the committee.