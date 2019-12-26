Judith Anderson (March 5, 1941 – December 18, 2019)

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and “Nanny,” Judy Anderson. She passed away peacefully after a brief illness, she was 78.

Born Judith Marion Wall on March 5, 1941 in Rock Springs, the second of five children to Herbert and Mary Wall. Judy grew up in the Winton coal camp until the mines closed and her family moved into Rock Springs. She attended Rock Springs High School and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1959. That same year she met and married Tom Anderson, also of Rock Springs. They were married 29 years and had five children.

If you were to ask Judy what brought her the most joy, it was as mother to her five children. She impressed upon them the importance of education and her greatest hope was that they all go to college, and they did. All five have college degrees, with two of them going on to graduate school. She also taught her children how to be responsibly independent, and use common sense. She also felt it was important that they learn from their own mistakes. Their happiness and success was always a priority for her.

While raising her family, Judy took a number of part-time jobs so that money could be set aside to pay for college. She was a bookkeeper and clerk for the Finer and Broadway Cleaners, a telephone operator for Mountain Bell, a printer’s assistant at CB Printing, and cashier at Ben’s Foodliner. After her children were grown, Judy took an interest in the hotel business. For a time she was the general manager for the Motel 6 in Miles City, Montana, and the Motel 6 in Rock Springs. She worked the front desk at the Outlaw Inn until her retirement.

After raising her family, Judy was active in a number of hobbies and other pursuits. She traveled to polka festivals, enjoyed attending coal camp reunions and even took a Caribbean cruise. She also enjoyed regular pinochle games with friends, attended Bible study groups, and participated in activities at the Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center. In the warmer months you would find her on the walking trails on College Hill. Regular walking and other exercise was important to her as her arthritis got worse. There was also time spent with grandchildren and family, which as always a joy.

In 2010, Judy moved to Loveland, Colorado to be closer to her grandchildren, and enjoy a milder climate. She moved into the independent living apartments at the Mirasol Senior Living Community in Loveland. There she made friends and participated in activities such as movie nights, card games, and holiday parties. As her health began to decline and sh required more assistance, she moved into the Green House Homes at Mirasol. The caring staff at the Green House made a difficult time easier and they lovingly cared for Judy until the end.

Judy is survived by her five children – son James “Jim” Anderson (Ronald Sinanian) of Northridge, California; daughter JoLynn Spicher (Jeff) of Rock Springs; daughter Janet Anderson-Kalivas and son Jeffrey “Jeff” Anderson (Valerie), both of Loveland, Colorado; and daugther Julie Lane, PhD, of Wilmington, North Carolina. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren – Joseph, Jared, Christopher, Taylor, Kalen, Nina and Hannah; and 4 great granchildren – Lily, James, Charlii and Wyatt.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, Judy is survived by her brothers Fred Wall (Caroline) of La Habra, California and Ray Wall (Anita) of Rock Springs; and her sister Nancy Moylen (Roger) of Rock Springs. She is pre-deceased by her parents Herbert and Mary Wall, sister Marlene Wall and ex-husband Tom Anderson.