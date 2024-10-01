Judith Ann “Judy” Cheselka (April 14, 1942 – September 17, 2024)

Judith Ann “Judy” Cheselka, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2024 in Rawlins, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for the last 14 years, and a former resident of Rocky River, Ohio.

Ms. Cheselka was born April 14, 1942 in Oelwein, Iowa; the daughter of Joseph Fischer and Ada Zunker/Fischer.

Judy obtained her master’s degree and pursued a career in writing until she retired with American Greetings. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Cheselka in 1985.

Ms. Cheselka enjoyed singing in the church choir for over 40 years. She was an avid reader and sports fanatic. Although she loved the fighting Irish and watching the Packers with her brother, her biggest cheerleading moments were spent in the stands, home and away, attending sports, dance, and cheer events for her great nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own grandchildren.

Survivors include the daughter of her heart, Veronica Gil of Rawlins, Wyoming; and the grandchildren of her heart, Jarika Molina and daughter Reina Osborne of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Alexa Molina of Green River, Wyoming; and Marcos Molina of Green River, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Richard Fischer.

Following cremation, services have been postponed until she reaches her final resting place with the love of her life.

A mass will be held in remembrance of Judy at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River, Wyoming, Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

Condolences may be left at Casada Funeral Home, Rawlins, Wyoming.