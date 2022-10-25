Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker (June 14, 1941 – October 22, 2022)

Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker passed away October 22, 2022 in Rock Springs, WY.

She was born June 14, 1941, to Harold W. (Bud) and Joyce H. Taylor. She was quite a little miracle weighing in at only 3 pounds, 7 ½ oz. She came into this life as a tiny baby and left this life as a tiny woman. Judy was little in stature but huge in love and kindness.

She grew up in Mountain View, WY, attended school in Mountain View, and graduated as Salutatorian of her class in 1959. She attended Northern Colorado Teachers College in Greeley, CO. She loved school and was always a great student.

Judy was the mother of two children, Michael Ross Goodwin and Michelle Jo Goodwin. Michael was taken from her way too soon at the age of 39. This was one of the hardest things she had to deal with in her life and she missed him every day.

Judy married Michael Lee Walker on July 7, 2002, in Las Vegas, NV at the Coca-Cola Store. This was the perfect place for Judy because of her love for anything Coca-Cola. She has a room in her house that is completely decorated with Coca-Cola items and anything with Coca-Cola on it would make her happy. She loved drinking her Coke and a little bottle could last her all day.

Judy was an excellent cook and was famous for her homemade rolls and her special fudge. There was nothing she couldn’t create in the kitchen. Everyone loved her meals.

Perhaps Judy was the happiest behind a sewing machine. She was an excellent seamstress and could make anything from simple pieces to fancy prom dresses. People came from all around to have her sew clothes for them and she was especially talented at doing alterations.

She could alter anything to make them fit just perfectly. Many weddings included fancy dresses for all the bridesmaids and flower girls that were constructed just for them by Judy. She could take measurements, look at a picture, start cutting and sew just the right outfit for that particular person.

Along with sewing, she made a countless number of quilts. She also made a very special, personalized quilt for each of her nieces and nephews when they graduated from high school. She would embroider each square individually that represented different sports and activities they loved and participated in during their high school years. She would then piece each square into a large quilt making the finished product a cherished gift for each of them.

Aunt Judy was definitely a favorite person in all of her nieces’ and nephews’ lives. She wore a size 1 little girl shoe. All the girls could hardly wait to be the size of Aunt Judy so they could get her shoes. She had a shoe fetish and bought a lot of shoes. Often, they would hurt her feet so she would give them to the girl who had the right size feet. As soon as one would outgrow the shoes the next little girl would move in and inherit them, repeating this pattern for years.

Judy loved to square dance. She loved dancing and wearing those full slips and dresses. She really could dance up a storm. She was an avid Jazz fan and watched every game on tv. You didn’t want to call her during a Jazz game because she didn’t want to be interrupted when she was watching her Jazz.

Judy worked at many different jobs and was successful at anything she did. She loved selling Avon and made a lot of new friends doing that. She taught for years at the Catholic School in Rock Springs.

She was a substitute teacher in all of the schools in the Rock Springs School District as so many teachers requested her. She loved kids and was an excellent teacher. She also worked as an aid in the school district as well as for Cruel Jacks, Outlaw Inn, JC Penney, and her most recent job at Wendy’s. She loved this job and the people she worked with and was sad to leave at the time of her retirement at age 79.

One of Judy’s best qualities was her ability to make friends so easily. Anyone who met Judy would always remember her. She would do anything for anyone and was a loving, kind, giving person who offered service whenever she could.

Judy is survived by her loving husband Michael Lee Walker. Mike was her rock and took such good care of her. She is survived by her daughter, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind 5 siblings and their spouses, Warren (Nancy) Taylor, Pinedale, WY, Pauline (John) Fackrell, Lyman, WY, Janeil (Milo) Walker, Lyman, WY, Mark (Patty) Taylor, Afton, WY, Wendell (Rhonda) Taylor, South Jordan, UT.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, and two grand-babies.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Mountain View Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.