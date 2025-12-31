Judith (Jude) Marie Bernard (June 24, 1962 – December 25, 2025)

Judith (Jude) Marie Bernard was born on June 24, 1962, and passed away on December 25, 2025.

She was from St. Henry, Ohio, and lived most of her life in Ogden, Utah, before moving to Rock Springs, to be closer to her daughters. The lights of her life were her daughters, Katrina (Katie) (Cosgrove) Bates and Rachel (Cosgrove) Evans; and her grandchildren: Elyana Mendez, Elijah Trujillo, Shaylee Evans, Gage Evans, Dax Bates, and Kimberly Blossom, all of Rock Springs.

Jude is also survived by her siblings, Jim (Cindy) Bernard and Jo Ann Bernard (Bruce Oatman), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Bernard; her brother, John Bernard; her son-in-law, Raymond Evans; and her beloved pets, including dogs Moose, Lucy, and Abby, and cats Jack-Jack and Zarha.

Jude had a deep love for animals and enjoyed reading and camping in the mountains. Her quick wit and quirky sense of humor will be greatly missed.

In accordance with her wishes, no funeral service will be held. Jude preferred to be remembered in the places she loved most.

Condolences may be left www.vasefuneralhomes.com