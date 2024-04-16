Judith “Judi” Ann Lopez (October 13, 1981 – April 14, 2024)

Judith “Judi” Ann Lopez, 42, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024 at her home. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a courageous 24 year battle with illness.

She was born October 13, 1981 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Eddie Lopez and Debbie M. Schmidt.

Judi attended school in Rock Springs.

She loved spending time with her family especially her children; riding horses; 4-H and teaching horsemanship to children.

Survivors include her mother, Debbie Lopez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Izayia Lopez of Rock Springs; one daughter Nevada Lopez and companion Jesse Legarreta of Rock Springs; one brother, Ernesto Lopez and wife Karli of Eagle Mountain, Alaska; three sisters, Laurie Achenbach and husband Joe of Rock Springs; Emily Lopez and fiancé Justin Miller of Phoenix, Arizona; Michelle Lopez of Rock Springs; two nieces, Mia Lopez; Sammi Jo Achenbach; three nephews, Corbin Lopez; Noah Achenbach; Ezra Achenbach; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Lopez; five uncles, Furtoso Lopez; Elloy Lopez; Doug Schmidt; Kirk Wilson; Paul Martinez two aunts, Georgie Lopez; Eva Lopez; her horse, Custer, and fur baby, Bullet.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.