Judith “Judi” Ann Sweat (September 20, 1952-January 26, 2024)

Judith “Judi” Ann Sweat, 71, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024 surrounded by her family at her home in Rock Springs.

She was born on September 20, 1952 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the daughter of LaVar Thompson and Florence Pace.

Judi was a 1970 graduate of Duchesne High School. She later obtained her certified nursing assistant certification.

She worked at the Beehive Home in Vernal, Utah, until her retirement in 2013.

Judi married Blaine Sweat on October 10, 1969 in Fruitland, Utah. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 1, 1986.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and spending time with her family. Judi was always helping and taking care of everyone. She loved cooking, baking, and delivering meals to anyone in need. Judi lived her life in service to others and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her husband Blaine Sweat of Rock Springs; sons Kurt Sweat and wife Anna of Loudon, Tennessee, and Michael Sweat of Rock Springs; daughters Lesli Curtis and husband Burke of Rock Springs, Robbi Wolf of West Jordan, Utah, Ashli Sweat of Rock Springs; sister Sue Rogina of Rock Springs; grandchildren Katelyn, Taylor, Ryan, Emma, Dallas, Kassidie, and Kathryn; great-grandchild Cohen; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents LaVar and Florence Thompson, sisters Marilyn Norton, Pat Ivie, and grandson Logan Burke Curtis.

“I’ll be the sunrise and butterflies, the hummingbirds and the rainbows” – Judi

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Dr., Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family respectfully asks everyone to wear bright rainbow colors, especially her favorite purple.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.