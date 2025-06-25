Judith “Judy” Lynn Shapiro ( October 16, 1949 – June 20, 2025).

In gentle remembrance of Judy Shapiro, a beacon of love and a pillar of strength, who illuminated the lives of those around her with her compassionate spirit and generous heart, who loved and cherished the community she served and lived in. Born on October 16, 1949, in Vancouver, Washington, Judy was a woman of extraordinary resilience, always hopeful and looking forward, even in the darkest of times. Her life was a testament to her loving nature, and she left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched. As Anne Frank once said, “No one has ever become poor by giving,” and Judy lived these words every day, sharing her love and kindness with those around her.

Judy’s life was a journey of service and commitment. She worked as a bus driver for Star Bus and Sweetwater County School District No. 1, where her reliability was unmatched. She drove special needs children and kindergarten for many years, becoming an unparalleled professional bus driver/operator. Earning many awards from both the bus barn, school district and state. Judy was not just a bus driver, she was a former EMT, always ready to lend a helping hand. She never stopped being a beacon of support to those around her. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, gardening, and decorating, but what Judy cherished most was spending time with her friends, loved ones, and her dogs.

Judy’s life was a beautiful melody that resonated with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. She is survived by her family, Scotti Shapiro and beloved son-in-law Zach Smock, Rod and his wife Heather Dollar, Johnathan Dollar as well as her grandchildren; Rodney, Shelly, Ryann and Joshua Dollar and one great-granddaughter Josephine Dollar. She was predeceased by her parents, Gloria and John Pittinger, her husband, Ira Shapiro, and her grandsons, Zachary Shapiro and Kyle Dollar. To quote Emily Dickinson, “Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality.” Judy’s love is indeed immortal, living on in the hearts of those who loved her.

We invite all who knew and loved Judy to share their memories and upload photos to her memorial page. Your stories and pictures will help us all remember the woman whose life was a testament to love, generosity, and resilience. Her spirit will forever resonate within us, reminding us to face the world with hope, even in the darkest of times.

Cremation has taken place and an inurnment will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to assist the family with funeral expenses to Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.